Polar Capital (POLR) Price Target Cut to GBX 640

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its target price cut by Numis Securities from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

POLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 558 ($7.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. Polar Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

In other news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66), for a total transaction of £765,000 ($999,608.00). Also, insider Quintin Price purchased 10,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

