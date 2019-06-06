PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.62.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

PPG traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $112.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

