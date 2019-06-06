Premier Inc (PINC) Holdings Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Premier were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Premier by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,179,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,172,000 after acquiring an additional 38,104 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Premier by 214.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 980.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,085,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.94 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 21.50%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $1,877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,515.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

