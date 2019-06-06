Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 194,763 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,942,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,763 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $188,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $95.15 on Thursday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 2,105 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $199,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,179 shares in the company, valued at $396,837.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $2,109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,940. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

