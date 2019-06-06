Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $291.11 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $291,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,494,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 437,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Brown & Brown to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

