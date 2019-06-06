Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 393.5% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

