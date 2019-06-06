ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Investec cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $171.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

