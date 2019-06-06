PumaPay (PMA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.03 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinall, HitBTC and IDEX. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and $352,769.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $709.68 or 0.09311370 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00039848 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001700 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013627 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000586 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,649,131,265 tokens. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

