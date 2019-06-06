PVH Corp (PVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.44.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.88. 1,111,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. PVH has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $135,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PVH by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 532,927 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 473,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

