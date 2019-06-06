Raymond James & Associates Buys 21,045 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 560.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $321,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

