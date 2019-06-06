Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,747 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 105.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after buying an additional 107,809 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $4,445,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,524 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

