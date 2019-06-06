Regenxbio (RGNX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regenxbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regenxbio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.91.

Regenxbio stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Regenxbio has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $266,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $348,496.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $877,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,276,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 568.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

