Republic Protocol Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Republic Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Republic Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.82 or 0.09183160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039492 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001691 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013569 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Republic Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Republic Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.