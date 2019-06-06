Research Analysts Set Expectations for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

LXFR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

LXFR opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Luxfer had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $29,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Bonn sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,914.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,212 shares of company stock valued at $554,457 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $57,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Luxfer in the first quarter worth $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

