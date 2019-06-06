Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Nefkens purchased 4,964 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,767 shares of company stock valued at $768,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $19.91. 3,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,152. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

