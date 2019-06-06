Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,253,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX opened at $83.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/resources-investment-advisors-inc-cuts-holdings-in-vanguard-communication-services-etf-vox.html.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.