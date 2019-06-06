Reviewing Meta Financial Group (CASH) and Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $343.06 million 3.13 $51.62 million $2.81 9.68 Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 4.84 $9.32 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meta Financial Group and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 13.76% 10.46% 1.31% Provident Bancorp 19.46% 7.68% 1.00%

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Provident Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

