Reviewing NetScout Systems (NTCT) and 1mage Software (ISOL)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and 1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NetScout Systems and 1mage Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems -8.06% 3.16% 1.98% 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetScout Systems and 1mage Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $909.92 million 2.17 -$73.32 million $0.81 31.53 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1mage Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NetScout Systems.

Risk and Volatility

NetScout Systems has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1mage Software has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NetScout Systems and 1mage Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the InfiniStream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

