Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,895 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,719,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,499,000 after purchasing an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 921,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 227,432 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 855,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 592,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.72. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric sold 51,962 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,605,894.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 11,175 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $599,985.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,388.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,138 shares of company stock worth $16,285,715 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/rhumbline-advisers-purchases-2895-shares-of-biohaven-pharmaceutical-holding-co-ltd-bhvn.html.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.