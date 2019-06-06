Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 117,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $150,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.85 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $29.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-takes-3-31-million-position-in-hartford-multifactor-developed-markets-ex-us-etf-rodm.html.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.