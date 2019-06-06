Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Gabelli raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

