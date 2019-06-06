Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 3,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 502.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rocky Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCKY opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.40. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

