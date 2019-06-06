Rogers Communications (RCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

