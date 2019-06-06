Rotharium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00009739 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $2,463.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00400533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.04 or 0.02723502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00149445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

