Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,286,000 after buying an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,079,000 after buying an additional 1,653,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $357,950,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after buying an additional 270,202 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH stock opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,758,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

