Rubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rubicon Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 28.11%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

