Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,534 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $266,125.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 114,886 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $560,643.68.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,445 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $145,752.75.

On Thursday, April 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,783 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $141,900.19.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 71,576 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $353,585.44.

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,816 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.04.

On Thursday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 74,951 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $367,259.90.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,289 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $195,804.54.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,043. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 54,534 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/saba-capital-management-l-p-acquires-54534-shares-of-western-asst-high-incm-opprtnty-fnd-inc-hio-stock.html.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.