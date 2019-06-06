salesforce.com (CRM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.88-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10-16.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.13 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.88-2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $169.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.81.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.14, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $91,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,877 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,722. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “salesforce.com (CRM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/salesforce-com-crm-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.