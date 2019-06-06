Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) versus Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Critical Review

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 18.08% 8.66% 0.80% Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Northeast Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $49.32 million 2.23 $8.82 million $3.01 13.02 Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.71 $13.03 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

