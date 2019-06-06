Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 196.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Shares of ZION opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,424,658 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

