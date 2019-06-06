Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,499,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 139,487 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,324,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWM opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

