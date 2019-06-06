SelfSell (SSC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $2.59 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00080057 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

