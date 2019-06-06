SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $184,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 345.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Shares of CNXN opened at $33.52 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $632.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.08 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 2.44%. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
