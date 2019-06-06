Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,496,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 422,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,850,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,589,000 after buying an additional 184,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,396,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,925,000 after buying an additional 44,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut Lendingtree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lendingtree from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.00.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total transaction of $246,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187 shares in the company, valued at $72,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,370 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $538,410.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,341. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREE traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $388.56. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,461. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $400.95.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/sheets-smith-wealth-management-purchases-new-stake-in-lendingtree-inc-tree.html.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.