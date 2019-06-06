Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Vitec Group (VTC)

Equities research analysts at Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,440 ($18.82) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,152.43 ($15.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Vitec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $521.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

In other Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul acquired 5,000 shares of Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, with a total value of £56,800 ($74,219.26).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

