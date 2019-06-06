Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) Receives C$19.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

Shares of SIA traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.93. 81,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.06. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.44 and a 12 month high of C$19.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 642.25%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$57,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,060,463.80.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

