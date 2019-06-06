Signet Jewelers (SIG) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.88-3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $6-6.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q2 2020 guidance to $0.23-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.97.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

