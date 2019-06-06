Signet Jewelers (SIG) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.97.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $992.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,050,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 664,950 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 119,513 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,834,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

