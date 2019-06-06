Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,279 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $63,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

SPG stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.94. 13,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,393. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

