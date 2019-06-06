SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Down 2.5% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Braziliex and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $776,286.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00402225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.87 or 0.02585102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00148831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000828 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Braziliex, Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

