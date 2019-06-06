Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stake Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $785,795.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,487,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $422,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,690 shares of company stock worth $4,826,486. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

