Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.77 million.

SWKS stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.27.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,315 shares of company stock worth $9,981,691 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

