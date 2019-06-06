Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,684 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.
Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Smartsheet news, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,576 shares of company stock valued at $43,676,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smartsheet by 705.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,139,000 after buying an additional 5,199,642 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after buying an additional 2,048,846 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,607,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.