Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,684 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 734% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $1,144,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,576 shares of company stock valued at $43,676,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Smartsheet by 705.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,139,000 after buying an additional 5,199,642 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,824,000 after buying an additional 2,048,846 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,607,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SMAR)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/smartsheet-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-smar.html.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.