Smartsheet (SMAR) Releases Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.16–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.59–0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Smartsheet to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $720,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $2,001,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,054,576 shares of company stock valued at $43,676,281 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

