Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Share Price

News stories about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. National Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Share Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-goldman-sachs-bdc-gsbd-share-price.html.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.