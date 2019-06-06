Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Raymond James (RJF) Share Price

News headlines about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RJF stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.14. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $61,494.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,714.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $1,198,734.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,987. Corporate insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

