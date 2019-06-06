SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 2,387 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 304,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,102,116. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

