SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $115,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,845,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,287,000 after buying an additional 2,131,995 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 841,904 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,779,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,803,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,455,000 after purchasing an additional 389,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,180,000 after purchasing an additional 375,384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $99.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

