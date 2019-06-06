State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires Shares of 3,890 Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

IIPR traded up $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 5,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,344. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 209.93 and a quick ratio of 209.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $283,140.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $181,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

