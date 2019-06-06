State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,719 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $37,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $149.63. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $1,986,602.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,377 shares of company stock worth $9,342,844. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,719 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-sells-4719-shares-of-chubb-ltd-cb.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.